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Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing well

Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing well
Liverpool icon says Premier League should be worried as Arsenal lead without playing wellREUTERS

Danny Murphy says the Premier League should be concerned after Arsenal extended their lead at the top after subpar performances.

Arsenal have picked up an impressive 27 points from their opening ten matches of the campaign and having extended their advantage with a 1-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday, they are now six points clear at the top.

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City have lost three consecutive Premier League matches, putting their title chances in jeoprady this season. Brighton remain the only team who could challenge Arsenal for the title in what is an unprecedented title race.

The defending champions will be delighted and even more so as Danny Murphy explained they are cruising at the top without playing at their best.

"I think what’s worrying for everyone else is they’ve got this amount of wins, this amount of points, and they haven’t really played that well. Maybe in the Chelsea game they were outstanding but they’ve just got over the line other than that."

"These numbers here, 27 points after ten games, that club normally wins the title," the former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder added. "There’s more to come from this team, make no qualms about that."

The Gunners return after the international break to face Newcastle at St. James' Park, a game where Mikel Arteta's men are favourites once more. City and Brighton will hope that Arsenal will drop points but even with a poor performance, Premier League sides are struggling to stop them as things stand.

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