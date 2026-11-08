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Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow
Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations growSergio R Moreno/GTRES / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has pulled his two sons out of the academy due to a lack of development.

Casillas has two sons, including Martin Casillas, who is just 12 years old. He is the eldest son who plays as a goalkeeper for Real Madrid's Infantil B side.

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His youngest son Lucas is 10 years old and plays for the Alevin A team, also as a goalkeeper, as the pair follow in their father's footsteps.

According to reports in Spain, Casillas has pulled both his sons out of the academy after Martin, the elder of the two, lost prominence within his age group due to competition for places.

Neither boy was named in the squad for the Futures tournament in Orlando, which is said to be a trigger point for Casillas, who acted quickly and removed his sons.

Reports state Casillas and his two sons will look for new destinations to continue their training, with Marca suggesting Leganes could be better for their development.

Casillas had openly supported Enrique Riquelme’s claim for presidency against Florentino Perez during the summer election, an act that reports suggest could have played an impact on his son's future.

After 725 appearances for Los Blancos, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions League titles, Casillas may have severed ties with Madrid as this drama unfolds.

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