Favourites to replace Carrick remain unchanged ahead of Man United decision

Manchester United are on course to make a call on Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford over the November international break.

The Red Devils ended a nine-game winless run with a battling 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Roma on November 3rd, which eased some of the pressure on Carrick, but their overall form remains unconvincing.

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A rollercoaster 4-4 Premier League draw at home to Aston Villa was a show of defiance to the situation, but it also laid bare several issues Carrick is dealing with, and the club will utilise the next fortnight to make their next move.

Despite speculation over who would come in to replace Carrick, reports from the Manchester Evening News claim only two names are in place as realistic candidates in Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

Ex-France boss Didier Deschamps is not interested and United are not considering a move for former captain Roy Keane.

Howe and Nagelsmann are both readily available, but Newcastle would be eligible for a compensation payment, if Howe heads to Manchester.