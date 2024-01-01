Man Utd youth star Mejbri "tired of sitting on a bench"

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri wants to put a nightmare loan spell behind him.

The talented midfielder, who is now 21, endured a difficult time at Sevilla in Spain last term.

He joined the club in the winter transfer window but only got to play 101 minutes of senior football.

"As a footballer, I just want to play and show myself," he said, per Manchester Evening News.

"Every player will say the same. I’m tired of sitting on a bench watching others play.

"Last season was OK when I was at United, but I felt I could have had a little bit more game time after the Brighton game when I scored. As a player you always want more, so I decided to go on loan to Sevilla. I experienced a lot of things there.

"It didn’t go well but I feel like I learned a lot and that I’m more mature. I can feel that around the United players now."