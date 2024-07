Copenhagen make attempt for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal

FC Copenhagen are eyeing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The Tunisia international is up for sale at United this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Sevilla, but struggled for minutes.

Mejbri has attracted interest from Rangers, but now FCK are also keen.

AfricaFoot says FCK are keen to take Mejbri on-loan for the season. However, the midfielder isn't keen on a move to Denmark.