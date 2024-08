Achoura laughs about Copenhagen link for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal

FC Copenhagen winger Elias Achoura admits he's surprised by talk of Tunisia teammate Hannibal Mejbri moving to the Danes.

The Manchester United midfielder has been linked with FCK this summer.

But Achoura laughed: "I don't know where you find this kind of information!

"To be honest, I don't see... We have so many midfielders, so I don't see why he should come to FCK.

"He is my friend and he is a good player. But it's not something I expect to happen."