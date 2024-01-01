Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides

Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sidesAction Plus
Manchester United talent Hannibal Mejbri has interest in his signature from Scotland.

A Fabrizio Romano report previously stated that Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing Mejbri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per football.scotland, there are not one but two clubs that are showing interest in Mejbri.

He is now a target for both Celtic and Rangers, the two biggest clubs in Scotland.

Mejbri may have to decide whether he wants to stay at United and fight for a first team place or move to a team where he can play regularly.

The youngster had a miserable loan spell at Sevilla during the second half of last season.

Mentions
Mejbri HannibalAngulo LuisManchester UnitedRangersCelticFootball TransfersPremier LeagueScottish Cup
Related Articles
Copenhagen make attempt for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal
Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal
Man Utd prepared to sell four players