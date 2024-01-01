Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides

Manchester United talent Hannibal Mejbri has interest in his signature from Scotland.

A Fabrizio Romano report previously stated that Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing Mejbri.

Per football.scotland, there are not one but two clubs that are showing interest in Mejbri.

He is now a target for both Celtic and Rangers, the two biggest clubs in Scotland.

Mejbri may have to decide whether he wants to stay at United and fight for a first team place or move to a team where he can play regularly.

The youngster had a miserable loan spell at Sevilla during the second half of last season.