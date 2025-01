Man Utd youngster Ennis to sign with Doncaster Rovers

Manchester United youngster Ethan Ennis is set to sign with Doncaster Rovers.

The Manchester Evening News says Ennis is due to join Rovers on-loan to the end of the season.

The former Liverpool junior has been one of United's most in-form players at academy and U21 level this term.

He has scored 10 goals in 15 games out of midfield so far this season.

Ennis penned a new deal to 2026 in the summer.