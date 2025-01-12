Amorim denies Man Utd squad clearout rumours

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he's not seeking any type of squad clearout.

It's been reported co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will listen to offers for every member of United's squad this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Amorim said ahead of their FA Cup clash at Arsenal: "The first thing I think is… I don’t remember to say clearly that I want new players. What I said is that sometimes the profile for this system is different, and the players came here with a different idea of how to play.

"So I don’t remember saying that so clearly, that I want new players. What I said is that we need to improve recruitment. When we are targeting players, we need to be sure that they will cope with the demands. Sometimes, you have to bet a little bit.

"And what I also said is that we have to improve our Academy, to bring young kids that fills the club in the right way, and also with that rules, we are able to do some business and have some money to invest in the team. Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club. But we know the position that the club is in at the moment, but we will see. I’m very happy, I like our players, especially the guys from our Academy.

"My players are always my favourites. I really love my players. I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones. Like I said, it’s a special moment in this club, it’s a hard moment, but, of course, I’m really happy with Kobbie (Mainoo), he’s improving, and also with Garna (Alejandro Garnacho). We will see, guys. Let’s focus on the game. They are available, they are training, we will see the selection for this game. They have to focus just on playing the next game."