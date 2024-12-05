Man Utd yet to trigger one-year contract extensions for Amad and Maguire

Man Utd yet to trigger contract extensions for Amad and Maguire

Manchester United have not yet triggered one-year extensions in the contracts of Amad and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils are working towards developing their squad plans for next season.

While they are eager to hold onto Amad, and possibly Maguire as well, United are remaining patient.

Per Manchester Evening News, the club may be thinking of offering long-term deals to both players.

They can trigger the clause at any stage, which gives them a lot of leeway.

"Yeah, why not?" Amad when asked recently about extending.

"I'm very happy here. I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy. Why not stay here all my life?"

