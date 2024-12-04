Man Utd boss Amorim makes clear Amad contract expectations

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is adamant Amad Diallo will sign a new contract.

Amad has been locked in talks over a new deal for some months with United.

“I think he wants to stay and we want him to stay. So that is clear and we will find a solution,” insisted the manager.

On Amad's versatility, Amorim continued: "I think that’s one of the great advantages of Amad.

"He's very good for me. He’s very good playing in that position, but also playing between the lines, because he has a good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball, so it's something that he has and he’s capable of playing in both positions and he can play in different systems.

"So, in the future, we will play in a different system, maybe. So he is that kind of player that we need in the team.”

Asked about playing Amad in a wing-back role, the manager also explained: “Because of his left foot.

"Sometimes in that position, the way he receives the ball, if you are right-footed, sometimes you don't have the space to come inside.

"But we have, for example, (Noussair) Mazraoui and Diallo can go inside because they are fast and strong with the ball. But we chose Amad to have one against one outside.

"And that is very important to break some pressures and especially high pressures," added Amorim. "He has that ability and then, in that position, you need to have a good physicality.

"When you say good physicality, it's not the size obviously, but he can run and that is a key point in that position. So you try to choose players that you can put in that position and then the technical characteristics and that is perfect for him.”

