Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd whiz Amad: Important I know how to play in several positions
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has given an insight into his mentality as a young player.

The 22-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has finally become a first team star for United.

As his team prepares to take on Arsenal away from home, Amad hopes he can continue to play a big role.

Amad  told the club website: “You can't be focused only in one position.

“Sometimes you can play as a defender, sometimes you can play as a striker. 

“Wherever the manager puts me, I'm ready to fight for the team. 

“I have no problem to play just as the right winger or no. 10, I can play everywhere. 

“Like I said to the manager, if you need me as a keeper, I'm ready to do my best.”

 

