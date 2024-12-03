Man Utd pushing for Amad contract agreement

Manchester United are pushing to secure Amad Diallo to a new contract this month.

While they hold a 12-month option in the current agreement, United want to settle on a new long-term deal with the winger.

Amad's contract is running down, but negotiations are underway.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states there is hope inside United that an announcement could be made before the end of the year.

Amad has quickly established as a key player for new manager Ruben Amorim.

