Man Utd yet to settle Obi-Martin compo fee with Arsenal

Manchester United are said to be locked in negotiations with Arsenal regarding a young player.

The two clubs are discussing the final details regarding a compensation fee for Chido Obi-Martin.

The 16-year-old is swapping Arsenal for the Red Devils to get more first team opportunities in the coming years.

Per The Athletic, the Danish youth international has already completed his medical with the Red Devils.

They can have him sign on the dotted line, but must eventually agree a compensation fee with Arsenal.

If the two clubs cannot find an agreement, an intermediary will set the fee.