Man Utd reach agreement with young star as new contract signed

Manchester United are said to have reached an agreement with youth striker Chido Obi-Martin.

The Red Devils have secured Obi-Martin after he left the Arsenal academy this week.

Per Manchester Evening News, the striker is joining up with the Red Devils to sign his new contract.

United's head of the academy, Nick Cox, and the head of academy recruitment, Luke Fedorenko, pushed for the deal.

Obi-Martin has impressed hugely at youth level, scoring ten goals in a game against Liverpool’s academy team.

Denmark-born Obi-Martin joined Arsenal in 2022 and has already represented Denmark in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualification campaign.