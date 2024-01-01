Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker

Manchester United are nearly ready to announce the signing of former Arsenal striker Chido Obi-Martin.
The Red Devils have a total agreement with the teenager, according to Academy Swoop.
The outlet states that Obi-Martin has already completed his medical for the Red Devils.
He will become their third summer signing and will only cost a modest compensation fee.
Obi-Martin had a great offer from Arsenal and clubs in Germany, but chose the Red Devils.
He is said to have been given a bumper pay rise, but also promised first team minutes.