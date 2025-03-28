Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club

Manchester United academy winger Bendito Mantato is set to commit his future to the club as reports suggest a deal has been agreed.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mantato has committed his future to the club with technical director Jason Wilcox playing a major part in the negotiations. The 17-year-old Mantato has scored six goals in 10 Premier League U18 games this season and is considered to be one of the best young talents at the club.

The teenager started out as a full-back but has gradually transitioned into a right-sided attacker where he uses his pace and skill which have drawn many to compare him to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. According to Romano, the announcement of the deal is imminent as manager Ruben Amorim is keen to lock down fresh talent.

“Bendito Mantato, set to sign new deal at Man United as part of the project for present and future.”

“The agreement is almost done for 2008 talent to stay and extend, with Amorim keen on giving him first team debut soon.”

Amorim will be taking a closer look at a player who featured in first-team training this week as part of his long-term project which should completely develop the side if he is given the time needed. The Red Devils are also attempting to tie youngster Kobbie Mainoo down to a new contract to end speculation surrounding his future in what is a busy time behind the scenes at the club, especially as finances tighten.