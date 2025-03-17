Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up on the club's plans for the international break which he says is not time off for the squad.

The likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, and many more are currently unavailable for United and will stay at Carrington for treatment whilst most of Amorim’s squad jet off to represent their countries this month.

Amorim has detailed his plans for the international break and was asked if he expects some level of downtime over the next two weeks as the club takes a break from what has been a relentless schedule.

"For the coaches, it is difficult to have time off," began the United head coach in his post-match press conference.

"We are going to divide the group. Some of the players like Mason Mount and Toby (Collyer), they have to work on their fitness.

"We have to recover players to help (them all)."

The Portuguese head coach then went into a little more detail on who is working hard behind the scenes as players make the end of the international break their target to return to full fitness.

"Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, all these players we are going to try to bring that (fitness)," added Amorim.

"The players (must make) a final push for two competitions. Some of the players are going to rest more days than usual.

"So we are going to divide and give different things for different players and try to be ready for the final two months."

Amorim’s side faces Nottingham Forest at the City Ground after the much-needed break which will be a tough affair against a side who are competing for a European spot this season. The likes of Maguire and Mount would be a major boost for United who need as many squad members as fit as possible as they continue to battle in both the league and the Europa League this campaign.