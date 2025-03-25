Diallo drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has hinted at an injury return in a cryptic social media post this week.

After suffering an ankle injury in February, Diallo provided some much-needed positive news for the Red Devils in the form of a cryptic post onto his Snapchat. The Ivorian was coming into form under Amorim when he went down with the injury last month but now it seems like he is due to return after the international break.

The 22-year-old posted a sand timer and smiley face emoji as he works his way back to fitness which fans understood to be a hint from Diallo that he could make a return to the pitch sooner than expected. Amorim recently stated that the young winger could be available in May but his return looks to be much sooner.

"Even Amad, we will see in the end of the last month," he said. "I don’t want to say anything but I have the hope to have Amad before the end of the season.

"Lisandro (Martinez) is out. Kobbie (Mainoo) can return. (Harry) Maguire we have to be careful. Manu (Ugarte) will return. I think Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also. They are definitely going to return, especially Mason Mount."

United find themselves 13th in the Premier League standings, just three points clear of West Ham in 16th and have struggled with creating goals throughout this season. Amorim will hope to have his key attacker back for a crucial stretch of the season which could see him return in time to push United up the table and away from the relegation zone.