Man Utd winger Garnacho in talks with Conte to sign for Napoli this winter

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has recently spoken to Antonio Conte about moving to Napoli.

The Argentine is being shopped by the Red Devils to raise money for their own transfer plans.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they are seeking a big fee in excess of the £42M the Naples club have offered so far.

Per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Garnacho and Conte have already spoken.

The Italian coach has assured the winger that he has a starting place in his team.

Napoli already have ex-United stars Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay on their books.