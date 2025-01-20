Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection

Man Utd winger Garnacho in talks with Conte to sign for Napoli this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd winger Garnacho in talks with Conte to sign for Napoli this winter
Man Utd winger Garnacho in talks with Conte to sign for Napoli this winterAction Plus
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has recently spoken to Antonio Conte about moving to Napoli.

The Argentine is being shopped by the Red Devils to raise money for their own transfer plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they are seeking a big fee in excess of the £42M the Naples club have offered so far.

Per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Garnacho and Conte have already spoken.

The Italian coach has assured the winger that he has a starting place in his team.

Napoli already have ex-United stars Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay on their books.

Mentions
Conte AntonioGarnacho AlejandroMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedNapoliFC NaplesPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Falcao Jr: Napoli midfielder McTominay reminds me of my father
Napoli sporting director Manna pushed about Kvara - and Garnacho
Napoli eyeing Brentford winger Damsgaard