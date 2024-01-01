Man Utd winger Garnacho confirms knee complaint

Tribal Football
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has confirmed he's out of Argentina's squad due to a knee complaint.

Garnacho was to join the squad in Miami, but Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni agreed for the winger to remain at home.

The United youngster confirmed on social media: : "I had problems with my knee in the last two games and I won't be able to play for the national team.

"But I hope to recover to be able to be present at the next match."

The injury  will prevent him from playing against Venezuela and Bolivia over the coming week.

