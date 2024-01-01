Man Utd winger Garnacho confirms knee complaint

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has confirmed he's out of Argentina's squad due to a knee complaint.

Garnacho was to join the squad in Miami, but Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni agreed for the winger to remain at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

The United youngster confirmed on social media: : "I had problems with my knee in the last two games and I won't be able to play for the national team.

"But I hope to recover to be able to be present at the next match."

The injury will prevent him from playing against Venezuela and Bolivia over the coming week.