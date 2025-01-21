Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise

Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season
Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the seasonAction Plus
Manchester United winger Antony is set for a loan move to Real Betis in Spain.

The Brazilian has endured a nightmare few years at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antony, now bereft of all form and confidence, is set to spend the rest of the term at Betis.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, United are paying more than half of his wages as well.

However, Betis have to play Antony a certain number of times, or there will be huge financial penalties.

This ensures the player gets minutes and can put himself in the shop window for next summer.

Mentions
AntonyBetisManchester UnitedAjaxPremier LeagueFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda
Real Betis closer to reaching terms with Man Utd for Antony
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford