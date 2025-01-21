Man Utd winger Antony set for loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season

Manchester United winger Antony is set for a loan move to Real Betis in Spain.

The Brazilian has endured a nightmare few years at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax.

Antony, now bereft of all form and confidence, is set to spend the rest of the term at Betis.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, United are paying more than half of his wages as well.

However, Betis have to play Antony a certain number of times, or there will be huge financial penalties.

This ensures the player gets minutes and can put himself in the shop window for next summer.