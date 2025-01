Real Betis closer to reaching terms with Man Utd for Antony

Real Betis remain confident of signing Manchester United winger Antony.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Betis and United are now haggling over Antony's contract terms.

Betis are set to cover a percentage of Antony's wages to June.

The Brazil international will move to Betis in a straight loan without a permanent option.

For his part, Antony has already given his approval to the move.