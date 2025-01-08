Man Utd winger Antony rejects move to Olympiacos as Real Betis and Benfica watch on

Manchester United outcast Antony has reportedly rejected a move to Olympiacos.

The Red Devils are very keen to part with the Brazilian winger but are not able to find a buyer.

Per ABC Sevilla, Antony does not want to go to Greek side Olympiacos, but is willing to leave.

Real Betis, Benfica and Olympiacos are the only teams after Antony at present.

All of the clubs would prefer a loan deal with an option to buy, but United wants a permanent sale.

Benfica and Olympiacos are the ones who have made official approaches to United so far.