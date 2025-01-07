Man Utd, Newcastle in PSG contact for Lee

Tribal Football
Manchester United and Newcastle are in contact with PSG for Kang-In Lee.

TMW says both Premier League clubs are in talks with PSG for the South Korea midfielder.

Lee isn't a first-choice starter for PSG coach Luis Enrique, with United and Newcastle now asking PSG about whether they'll sell this month.

The former Valencia and Mallorca star has also been linked with a return to LaLiga, where Atletico Madrid are keen.

It's been suggested PSG would be willing to sell for €40m in January.

