Olympiacos in Man Utd talks for Antony

Paul Vegas
Olympiacos are in talks with Manchester United for winger Antony.

Sky Sports says Olympiacos are seeking to strike a loan deal for the Brazil international.

Initial enquiries have been made, with Olympiacos receiving encouragement from United.

Interestingly, Olympiacos are owned by Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis, who snapped up Anthony Elanga from United 18 months ago.

It's suggested Olympiacos are pushing United to cover a hefty percentage of Antony's wages to get the deal done.

