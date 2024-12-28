Man Utd willing to sell Lindelof in January

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is fielding offers as his contract winds down.

Lindelof's current deal expires in June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport: "There are more players who could leave Manchester United based on proposals. £31m star Victor Lindelof is expected to say goodbye to the Red Devils in 2025, with his contract due to expire in June.

"Man United will be open to listening to proposals in January, but when a player has the chance to be a free agent a few months later it has to be the right opportunity, or he could decide to wait until the summer to find his favourite solution without involving the club.

"There have been several links between Leicester City and Lindelof due to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s appreciation, but sources guarantee that there are no talks ongoing and probably the Swedish defender will look at different clubs when it’s time to leave Man United."

