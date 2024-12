Victor Lindelof is ready to leave Manchester United.

That's according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

He is reporting: "Victor Lindelof is ready to leave ManchesterUnited. His contract expires in June 2025 and it won’t be extended."

There have been four goals and seven assists in a total of 268 competitive matches from Lindelof for United shirt.

The Sweden captain has been with United since joining in 2017 from Benfica.