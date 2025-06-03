Eriksen on his future after Man Utd: I would rather get away from the Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admitted he wants to get away from the Premier League as he prepares to leave the side.

The Denmark international is a free agent with his United contract expiring after being with the Red Devils since 2022, where he made 107 appearances, scoring eight goals. The 33-year-old said goodbye to Old Trafford on the final day of the season in what was an emotional goodbye for the midfielder who spent 3 seasons with the club.

Now, in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport, Eriksen revealed that he desires to get away from the Premier League and wants to venture outside its borders after spending the majority of his career with clubs such as Brentford, Tottenham and United.

"Right now, there is nothing. There is interest all around, but there is nothing that I am close to signing. My focus will be to play international matches and then have a good summer holiday.

"Then we will see how long the holiday will be. I would rather get away from the Premier League. I feel I have had my turn in the Premier League, so I am looking outside the English borders

"It's been a great place for me and my family, and we've been there for many years. When I moved from Tottenham to Inter, it wasn't the plan for me to go back to England. I've been there for three and a half years again since then, so you can never say never, but the priority is for me to leave."

His contract comes to an end this month and although there is interest from a number of sides, it is clear that helping Denmark against Northern Ireland and Lithuania in the coming weeks is his priority. Afterwards, he will decide his future, which will be outside of the Premier League as the veteran enters the twilight of his career.