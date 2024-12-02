Man Utd set to offer winger new contract after fantastic form under Amorim

Man Utd set to offer winger a new contract after fantastic form under Amorim

Manchester United are set to make winger Amad's new contract a priority.

The Red Devils want to ensure they are holding on to the right sided flier, who has been impressive in recent matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diallo impressed for Ruud van Nistelrooy during his four-game interim spell as a forward.

He has been used equally effectively as a right-wing-back by new boss Ruben Amorim.

Per The Telegraph, United want to avoid losing Amad as a free agent, as his deal expires at the end of the term.

He player wants to stay, as he is finally breaking into the first team and is now seen as an important starter.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play