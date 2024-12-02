Man Utd boss Amorim delighted with Amad, Zirkzee for victory over Everton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim heaped praise on his team after a 4-0 win over Everton.

The Portuguese coach singled out winger Amad Diallo, who was playing as a right wing-back in the game.

Diallo provided two assists and was involved in the build up for a third goal as well.

Amorim stated post-game: "He was really good again, he’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud (van Nistelrooy). I've just taken advantage of Ruud's work with Amad.

“He was really good defensively, and really good attacking, so he has to continue to play like that. You could feel at the end of the game, he was really tired, so we also have to manage that, to increase his physical ability."

He then added on lifting the team and singled out Joshua Zirkzee for praise.

He added: "First thing, I need all the players to cope with all the games. I just try to help my players and put them in a good position for their characteristics, and I think, today, it would be really hard, even for Rasmus (Hojlund), to fight with the two centre-backs of Everton.

“So we tried to push them to a position that they are not so comfortable. Josh did a great job, scoring two goals is always important for the confidence. But, more important than that is the performance, the way he fought in every situation, so it was a good day for him and for our team."

