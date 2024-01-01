Man Utd welcome double fitness boost

Tribal Football
Premier League giants Manchester United have received a double fitness this week.

Red Devils fans have learned that both Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are in training.

Both players were photographed and filmed as they took part in first team training on Wednesday.

Mount has not played since the loss to Brighton several weeks ago, while Hojlund was injured in pre-season.

Manager Erik ten Hag is bouncing after his team won 3-0 against Southampton and 7-0 against Barnsley in their last two games.

Now they are preparing to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. 

