Man Utd midfielder Mount hoping for new season clean slate

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount admits that he sees the new season as a fresh start for his career.

The attacking midfielder has been out of commission for the past year, barely featuring for the Red Devils last term.

He had left boyhood club Chelsea for United a year ago, but failed to live up to his price tag or the no.7 shirt he was given.

“I definitely feel this is a fresh start and I’m in a really good position at the moment so I can’t wait to get on that pitch and try to do the best I can,” said Mount during United’s preseason tour of the United States.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I feel strong, I feel fit so we’ll keep going and keep working hard.”

On the new campaign, Mount said: “A lot as a group and individually. We know what we can do and we showed it at the end of last season.

“We definitely have a group that can win trophies and that’s the most important thing. We’ll keep trying to do that and stay focused on that goal because this is Manchester United and we need to set the bar as high as we can.

“We know how high the bar is and now it’s time for us to perform, but we’re ready for it. As many trophies as we can get and win as many games as we can. That’s our focus throughout the whole group. We’re definitely on the same page.”