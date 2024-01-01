Man Utd want Raphinha this summer as Barcelona look to sell

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Raphinha from Barcelona.

The former Leeds United winger has thrived in Spain for the Catalan giants in the past two seasons.

However, he is now being linked with a move away, as Barca need to balance their books.

Having signed Dani Olmo, Sport states that the Catalan club are ready to sell Raphinha.

But only a bid in excess of £51M would be sufficient, which is an issue for United.

The Red Devils would need to sell one or both of Antony and Jadon Sancho to fund the move.