Man Utd vs Aston Villa line-ups revealed: Jackson & Manzambi start, Cunha & Fernandes in

The line-ups for Manchester United's clash against Aston Villa have been revealed

United boss Michael Carrick has named his starting XI as he attempts to lead the club out of the relegation zone this afternoon. The Red Devils fell down the table thanks to fixtures elsewhere and the side are now joint on points with dead-bottom Crystal Palace.

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While Carrick remains in the dugout for now, the threat of relegation has sparked intense debate surrounding his future as many fans ponder if he is the right man for the job. This is despite him signing a deal with the side after guiding them back to the Champions League.

United are one of only two sides without a Premier League clean sheet this season and are desperate for a win in front of an anxious Old Trafford crowd.

Line-ups

United: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Fernandes, Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha

Villa: Suzuki, Lindelof, Harwood-Bellis, Torres, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Alysson, Manzambi, Goretzka, Jackson

Noussair Mazraoui has also been brought back into the side whilst Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are selected to lead the frontline.

For Villa, manager Unai Emery, who is linked with the United job, has handed a first Premier League start for Villa to Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Leon Goretzka also returns to the side who will be full of confidence as they seek to grab a win away from home.