Carrick says Man Utd "carry on as absolute normal" despite Unai Emery links

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick says he and his side will carry on an normal as they face Aston Villa this afternoon.

United are enduring a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign, sitting in the relegation zone after just nine matches.

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The Red Devils are hoping to build on their midweek Champions League victory against Roma heading into the game against Villa, manager by Unai Emery.

Carrick's side are seven consecutive Premier League matches without a win and have scored just 10 in the league, conceding 15.

Another defeat would be disastrous for United, with reports suggesting that Carrick will be let go and replaced by Emery who could help the board pull the trigger on Sunday.

Speaking on the rumours, Carrick brushed off questions surroundng his future as he remains optimistic for the clash ahead.

“No, no. Just carry on as absolute normal,” he told reporters. “Maybe three or four senior players will be in and around (the training ground), but we’ll certainly train next week and maybe have the weekend off.

“We’ll see how that develops, who’s left behind, who’s with us and what they need. But there’ll certainly be training next week.

“Whatever happens, what’s going to happen is going to happen in terms of the game (against Villa), and we’ve got to prepare right, looking forward to it.

“I said the other night I was really looking forward to the game going into it, I genuinely was. I wasn’t making anything up there for you.

“Playing at home on the back of the other night, the supporters hopefully looking forward to coming and energised and feeling good about what they might see. And we’ve got to repay that.”

United have dropped into the bottom three for the first time after at least nine Premier League matches since November 1986. Anything less than a win could see Carrick packing his bags.