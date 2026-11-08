Chelsea vs Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Alonso seeks to beat bottom of the table

Chelsea travel to the Stadium of Light this weekend as Premier League action continues.

Sunderland enter this clash having picked up five defeats from their last six Premier League clashes under Regis Le Bris, who could be sacked over the coming weeks.

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The Black Cats sit dead bottom of the league on just five points as they come up against a Chelsea side who sit 4th in the table after picking up three wins from four in the Premier League.

The Blues are the firm favourites to steamroll Sunderland, but with the clash being at the Stadium of Light the home atmosphere could hurt Xabi Alonso's chances.

Chelsea vs Sunderland team news

Jorrel Hato (unknown), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and Joao Pedro (quad) are out for Chelsea.

Sunderland are missing Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are Le Bris rotates his squad.

Chelsea vs Sunderland predicted line-ups

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, O’Nien, Mukiele, Reinildo, Sadiki, Xhaka, Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Chelsea: Penders, Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Neto, Lavia, Caicedo, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Estevao

Chelsea vs Sunderland kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Stadium of Light for a 14:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Chelsea: LWWLL

Sunderland: LDDWL

Key stats

Sunderland did the double over Chelsea last season, winning 2-1 at home and away against the Blues.

Chelsea have scored 19 goals in nine league games, while Sunderland have scored just seven goals in nine games.

Sunderland have conceded 17 goals in nine matches and have underperformed their expected goals by around six.