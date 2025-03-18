Man Utd veteran Eriksen: I have prepared my head to find something new
The Dane is off contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal are yet to commence.
Speaking from Denmark's training camp, Eriksen told Bold: "I have prepared my head to find something new.
"I don't know yet where it will be, but I'm free on the market, and I haven't tested that before. I was free after the cardiac arrest, but it was a slightly different situation.
"I still feel like I have a few good years left abroad. Football-wise, I don't feel like I'm at a point where I want to move back to Denmark and play in the Super League.
"My love for football will always be there, no matter where I play. But my ambition is still to play for the national team because I feel I still have a lot to contribute. Therefore, it is too early to return to Denmark."