Man Utd veteran Eriksen: I have prepared my head to find something new

Christian Eriksen admits he's preparing to leave Manchester United.

The Dane is off contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal are yet to commence.

Speaking from Denmark's training camp, Eriksen told Bold: "I have prepared my head to find something new.

"I don't know yet where it will be, but I'm free on the market, and I haven't tested that before. I was free after the cardiac arrest, but it was a slightly different situation.

"I still feel like I have a few good years left abroad. Football-wise, I don't feel like I'm at a point where I want to move back to Denmark and play in the Super League.

"My love for football will always be there, no matter where I play. But my ambition is still to play for the national team because I feel I still have a lot to contribute. Therefore, it is too early to return to Denmark."

