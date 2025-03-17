Bayern Munich eye shock move for Man United flop Antony

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to make a surprise move for Man United winger Antony following his impressive form while on loan at Real Betis.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the German giants are one of several European clubs who are keeping track of the 25-year-old’s progress in Spain.

Antony has managed to re-find some form, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his 11 appearances since joining Betis in the January transfer window.

That’s more goal contributions than in his previous 18 months at Old Trafford under three different managers.

Manchester United are said to be looking to sell the winger and recoup some of the £86 million fee they spent to sign the Brazilian from Ajax back in 2022.

Bayern, on the other hand, are hoping to overhaul their aging squad and are interested in bringing some fresh legs in the final third of the pitch with the likes of Thomas Muller reaching the twilight of their careers.

