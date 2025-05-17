Man Utd veteran Casemiro welcomes Ancelotti Brazil appointment; talks up Selecao return

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has welcomed Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil coach.

Ancelotti will leave his job Real Madrid as soon as the LaLiga season concludes to take charge of Brazil on May 26.

Casemiro and Ancelotti were close during the midfielder's time at Real and he said: "After Tite's departure, I think he was the most natural choice. Brazil needed a professional of his calibre, a prominent name who commands respect. He is exceptional, incredible the way he talks about football, the depth with which he understands the game.

"Let's enjoy this moment, because regardless of victories or defeats, when he talks about football he exudes charisma and has the ability to push players to give their best, to bring out their best qualities."

However, the United midfielder also expressed a hint of regret over the length of the contract: "I'm happy that a coach of his stature is leading the Brazilian national team, but I'm a little disappointed that it's only for a short period. I know him personally, very well, and one year... is not enough. We would have needed more time. In my opinion, given the circumstances, he should have joined the team earlier."

Casemiro then opened up about the possibility of a return to the national team under Ancelotti: "Talking about my return to the national team is difficult. It seems inevitable, especially with a coach of such greatness: naturally you are closer to victory.

"Of course, I want to reiterate that there is no guarantee that Brazil will win now. But when a coach of this level takes over the national team, the desire to return certainly grows."