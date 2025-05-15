Neville predicts Alexander-Arnold's future after Real Madrid: He will end up in America...

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has opened up on Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and where he may end up after leaving Real Madrid.

Liverpool's star right-back set for a summer move to Real Madrid after revealing to fans that he will depart once his contract expires at the end of the season much to the frustration of fans who have disowned him in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season," Alexander-Arnold posted on social media at the start of the month.

"This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.”

Some Liverpool fans chose to boo him before, during and after the game against Arsenal last weekend which only heightened the drama and controversy as many were split on if it was justified or not. His move to Los Blancos is set in stone as he chases down a La Liga title and the Champions League from one of Liverpool’s biggest European rivals.

Speaking on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Neville revealed that he believes that the 26-year-old will one day end up Major League Soccer (MLS).

"I do think he will end up in America. I think he’ll do three, four, or five years at Real Madrid — hopefully he’ll do well — and I think he’ll go to America.

"I think that’s where he sees his life and his career. He doesn’t just see himself staying in Liverpool. I think he’s looked at Jude Bellingham and David Beckham; I think he’ll live in America and do different things."

This is much like club legend and Alexander-Arnold's hero, Steven Gerrard, who ended up retiring at LA Galaxy where he moved to on a free transfer and scored 5 goals in 39 appearances in his only season at the club. The England international is unlikely to leave Madrid for several years but may opt for America much like Gerrard in what would be a comfy retirement for the defender who is hoping to win it all during his career.