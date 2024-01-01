Man Utd urged to remove captaincy from Fernandes

Liverpool hero John Aldridge has taken aim at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Aldridge says the captaincy should be taken from Fernandes.

He wrote for the Sunday World: "When you look at the players who have been United's leaders since (Sir Alex) Ferguson retired back in 2013, I don't see many on the list who I would describe as leaders.

"Wayne Rooney was a great player, but he wasn't a captain and the same is true of their current skipper, Bruno Fernandes.

"The Portugal midfielder was handed the armband after Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by United manager Erik ten Hag and his selection never made any sense to me.

"Fernandes is a good player and can produce moments of magic that win matches, but all I see from him when the chips are down is him moaning and diving.

"If he made up for his annoying traits by producing the goods when his team needed him most, you might say it is worth putting up with his antics.

"Yet he spends more time on his backside than that crazy break dancer from the Olympics and we could do with both of them standing up a little more!

"The arm waving and arguing with referees we constantly Fernandes is childish and you just want him to get on with the job and do what leaders of a massive football club are meant to do.

"Yet Fernandes strikes me as a player who looks great when his side is winning and everything is in their favour, but he goes missing when the tide turns against them."