Man Utd captain Fernandes tells ex-teammate McTominay: Don't do that again!Action Plus
Manchester United attacker Bruno Fernandes jokingly told off his former teammate Scott McTominay this week.

The two met on international duty, with Fernandes’ Portugal beating McTominay’s Scotland.

While the former United man, now with Napoli, was on the scoresheet for the Scots, a Bruno Fernandes equalizer and Cristiano Ronaldo winner got Portugal all three points.

After the match, McTominay wrote on Instagram: “We are down but we must trust   process of improving like we have shown these last two games. 

“Thank you to the away fans for the incredible support.”

Fernandes, on his 30th birthday, replied: “I was already missing you my guy but don’t score again on my birthday against me.”

