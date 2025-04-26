Man Utd U21 coach Binnon: Rowe ideal mentor for Kone

Manchester United U21 coach Travis Binnion has revealed the team's player-coach Tommy Rowe is working close with Sekou Kone.

The Mali teen joined United earlier this season and is already impressing at U21 level.

"Rowy has been excellent with him and they have a brilliant relationship," Binnion told the Manchester Evening News.

"I think Rowy must have been on holiday in the south of France, with how good his French is coming on. The amount of meetings he’s had with him is brilliant.

"We’ve given him that responsibility. They do analysis, but they’ll translate it for him with the language tutor. He’ll sit in the language lessons so he can pick it up and they'll do clips with the translator. We’re all doing French, me, Dave (Hughes) and Tommy, but Tommy has kept it going.

"Initially, it was more around basic English, but recently it’s been more weighted around his football and specific language that we will use, so specific terminology he needs to learn in English so his teammates can communicate with him.

"He’s got a lot going on in his life, the move, not being with his family. The lads have been brilliant with him and he’s close to quite a few of the lads. But it’s still difficult, could you imagine us moving to Africa and not speaking a language? Then having the expectation he has on him, but he’s taken it all in his stride brilliantly after a slow start because of injury."

"High expectations"

On Kone's progress, Binnion also said: "He’s a good player and we have high expectations for him, and any player we sign, you want to have those expectations, otherwise you go away and you aren’t signing a good player. You can see with the lads in the first-team, the level of expectation is high.

"But the reward is high and our lads have to be ready, maybe sooner than other big clubs, which is a real positive for players in the academy, but it’s hard, it’s not easy, is it?"