Man Utd boss Amroim admits Dalot workload could see season over

There's concerns inside Manchester United that Diogo Dalot could be out for the remainder of the season.

A calf injury has the Portugal fullback out of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth.

Dalot could also be sidelined for the two legs of United's Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao.

Asked if Dalot's season is over, manager Ruben Amorim said:“There is that possibility but I don’t know.

"We’ll check week by week because he works really hard and he recovers quite well but we’ll see.

“He has a problem with his muscle in his calf. He had a sequence of games, he played all the time.

"We tried to manage it but some of the players have to play a lot of minutes and we have to protect the ones that we think are not so ready to cope with that, but Dalot felt something.”

 

