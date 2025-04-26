Agent for Flamengo wing-back Wesley in England for Liverpool, Man Utd talks

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
The agent of Flamengo wing-back Wesley Franca is set to touch down in England.

Wesley is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United, with his agent set for talks over the player's future once he arrives in the country.

Brazilian journalist Bryno Lemos has posted to social media: "About Wesley.

"As previously anticipated, the player is being coveted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

"His representatives travelled to England."

Flamengo are said to be willing to sell Wesley for £25-30m this summer.

Man Utd join battle for £70M Bournemouth star Semenyo