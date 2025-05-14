Man Utd U18 coach Lawrence announces departure

Manchester United U18 coach Adam Lawrence is leaving the club.

Lawrence has decided to leave his academy role for a new challenge.

Lawrence is highly rated inside the English game and has been with United for almost four years. He initially was appointed as U16 coach before moving up to the U18s two years ago.

He confirmed his departure on Tuesday, stating: "It has been a privilege to work for Manchester United. It has been a very special few years with this group; I’ve been fortunate to work with many of this season’s Under-18s right through from the Under-16s level and witness their growth as people as well as players.

"During the last two years, all the staff across the Professional Development Phase can be very proud of the work we have done to support the players. The style of play, the focus on individual development and the culture of the Academy that we have supported; it has been a real privilege to play my part in helping the group.

"I’m now ready for the next challenge but I’ll always cherish the memories made at this great club and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the players I’ve had the pleasure of working with."