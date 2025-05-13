Marseille open to selling former Man Utd striker Greenwood as two English sides line up

Former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood could be sold by Marseille this summer as he looks for a new challenge.

Greenwood is the second-highest scorer in Ligue with 19 goals this season, behind Paris Saint-Germain striker and Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele has eclipsed Greenwood's tally of 19 goals in Ligue 1 with 21 in 28 games. As revealed by The Telegraph last week, there are two Premier League clubs who are now weighing up the possibility of offering Greenwood a route back to England’s top flight.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is now backed up by a report from RMC Sport who state that the youngster is not a player Marseille are absolutely desperate to retain despite his goal tally this campaign. Greenwood impressed for Getafe last season and signed for Marseille during the 2024 summer window for around £26M, meaning the French side would want a similar if not much bigger fee for the England international this summer.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi praised Greenwood last month and stated that he hopes he will be remembered by fans who will now have the chance to see their side in the Champions League next season thanks to his efforts.

"Greenwood is a natural talent. All the credit goes to his mother and father. And I'm here to help him become more complete. When he needs a hug, a word of support, I gladly give it. And when I need to push him to give more, I have to do that too because that's my job.

"I would especially like to help him be remembered, in this stadium and by these supporters, as one of the greatest players to have played here at the Velodrome. There have been so many great players here, but I think Greenwood has the qualities to be remembered that way. And I'm trying to help him progress.