Man Utd turn to veteran Alonso

Manchester United could be considering a swoop for former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

The Red Devils are in line for an emergency left-back to tide them through to January at the very least.

Advertisement Advertisement

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both injured, as was the case for most of last season.

And according to The Athletic, United have been discussing Alonso and other left-back targets.

The 33-year-old is a free agent from Barcelona and was not in the best of form last season due to injury issues.

The former Champions League winner only played eight games in all competitions.