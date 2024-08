Barcelona eyeing Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka

Barcelona are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sport says the former U17 World Cup winner is on Barca's radar this month.

Indeed, Barca see Chukwuemeka as a priority should they decide to move for a midfielder in the coming weeks.

Chukwuemeka is available from Chelsea and can leave for the right offer.

And Barca management see the youngster as having the versatility and quality to fit into new coach Hansi Flick's system.